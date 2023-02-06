Japan poised to make noise as COVID crowd restrictions loosen

Newsfrom Japan

With the government effectively abolishing event attendance restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus spread, sports fans and concertgoers may soon be screaming at the top of their lungs, provided they are masked, under a policy shift that is not universally welcomed.

Nippon Professional Baseball is moving to modify its current infection-prevention guidelines in line with the regular season’s start in late March.

“We have time,” NPB Secretary General Atsushi Ihara said. “I expect a situation where fans will be able to cheer while wearing masks.”

Since the pandemic was declared in the spring o...