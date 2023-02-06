Yen hits 1-month low vs. dollar after report over next BOJ chief
The yen briefly weakened to a one-month low in the mid-132 range against the U.S. dollar early Monday in Tokyo, after a report that the Japanese government has approached Bank of Japan deputy chief Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to the central bank chief.
The yen, which tumbled against the dollar late last week after stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data, lost further ground on the view that Amamiya would stick to the current monetary easing policy pursued by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, analysts said.
At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 132.06-07 yen compared with 131.15-25 yen in New...