Yen hits 1-month low vs. dollar after report over next BOJ chief
The yen briefly weakened to a one-month low around the mid-132 range against the U.S. dollar Monday morning in Tokyo, after a report that the government has approached Bank of Japan deputy chief Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to the central bank chief fueled expectations of continued monetary easing.
Tokyo stocks advanced in the morning as the yen’s weakness helped lift exporter issues.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 292.51 points, or 1.06 percent, from Friday to 27,801.97. The broader Topix index was up 12.02 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,982.28.