Yen hits 1-month low vs. dollar after report over next BOJ chief

Economy

The yen briefly weakened to a one-month low around the mid-132 range against the U.S. dollar Monday morning in Tokyo, after a report that the government has approached Bank of Japan deputy chief Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to the central bank chief fueled expectations of continued monetary easing.

Tokyo stocks advanced in the morning as the yen’s weakness helped lift exporter issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 292.51 points, or 1.06 percent, from Friday to 27,801.97. The broader Topix index was up 12.02 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,982.28.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan