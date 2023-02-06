Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7
Newsfrom JapanEconomy Society
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Feb. 7:
-- Household spending data for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.
-- Hiroshima District Court to hand down ruling at 1:10 p.m. on lawsuit filed by 28 children of Hiroshima atomic bomb survivors seeking compensation from the state for failing to provide support.
-- Composite indexes of economic indicators for December to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m.