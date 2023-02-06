Australia, China trade ministers agree to meet in Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Australian trade minister Don Farrell on Monday accepted an invitation to visit Beijing in the near future, after a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao that saw Canberra continue to push for the removal of Chinese sanctions on Australian goods.

The teleconference marked the first meeting between Australian and Chinese trade ministers since 2019, as the two countries seek to bolster diplomatic ties after a three-year deep freeze.

Farrell said in a statement that the meeting represents “another important step in the stabilization of Australia’s relations with China,” and cov...