Yen hits 1-month low vs. dollar on report over new BOJ governor

Economy

The yen hit a one-month low around the mid-132 yen range against the U.S. dollar on Monday after a report over the next Bank of Japan chief fueled speculation about continued monetary easing in the country.

The Nikkei index finished at around a two-month high, lifted by exporters on the weaker yen following the report saying the government has approached BOJ deputy chief Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to the central bank governor.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 184.19 points, or 0.67 percent, from Friday at 27,693.65, the highest since Dec. 15. The broader Topix index f...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan