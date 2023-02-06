Yen hits 1-month low vs. dollar on report over new BOJ governor

Newsfrom Japan

The yen hit a one-month low around the mid-132 yen range against the U.S. dollar on Monday after a report over the next Bank of Japan chief fueled speculation about continued monetary easing in the country.

The Nikkei index finished at around a two-month high, lifted by exporters on the weaker yen following the report saying the government has approached BOJ deputy chief Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to the central bank governor.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 184.19 points, or 0.67 percent, from Friday at 27,693.65, the highest since Dec. 15. The broader Topix index f...