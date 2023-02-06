Football: Japan to face Colombia in March friendly in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will play an international friendly against Colombia at Osaka’s Yodoko Sakura Stadium on March 28, the Japan Football Association announced Monday.

The Samurai Blue, currently No. 20 in the FIFA rankings, will play their first match since the Qatar World Cup on March 24 at Tokyo’s National Stadium, against a country still to be announced, before facing No. 17 Colombia.

Japan have won one, drawn one and lost three of their past matches against the South Americans, who did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The two nations have met twice at the World Cup group stage, with Colombia winning...