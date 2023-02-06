Japan to postpone launch of new rocket due to system malfunction

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s space agency said Monday it will postpone the launch of its new flagship rocket carrying a land observing satellite at least until Feb. 15 after it detected a glitch in its flight system.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said it expects it will take a few days to rectify the problem on its H3 rocket, delaying the maiden launch of the successor to its H2A rocket for a second time.

JAXA had initially planned to send the H3 rocket into space on Feb. 12 but postponed it in January by one day due to a delayed launch on Jan. 26 of its No. 46 H2A rocket, which carried a government intel...