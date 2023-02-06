Gov’t plans to present nominees for BOJ governor, deputies next week

Newsfrom Japan

The government is planning to submit to parliament its nominees for the next Bank of Japan governor and two deputy chiefs next week, sources with knowledge of the plan said Monday, as financial markets anxiously await clues on the future course of the country’s monetary policy.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida remained tightlipped about his possible selection, saying only that he will “thoroughly consider” candidates, as the yen plunged on market expectations that monetary easing will continue even after incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, 78, leaves his post in April.

After the selection is presented to t...