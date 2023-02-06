13-year-old girl becomes youngest person to win Go title in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Teenage Go prodigy Sumire Nakamura on Monday defeated Asami Ueno, a 21-year-old female Kisei, becoming the youngest player to have captured one of the major titles in the traditional board game in Japan at 13 years and 11 months.

By winning the women’s Kisei match, Nakamura, who was a third-degree professional Go player, broke the previous record set in 2014 by Rina Fujisawa, now a 24-year-old female Honinbo, who won the Aizu Chuo Hospital cup at age 15 years and nine months.

In mixed tournaments, the youngest title winner was Yuta Iyama, now a 33-year-old male holder of three titles, who won ...