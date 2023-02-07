Tokyo stocks open higher as weaker yen boosts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, boosted by exporter issues amid the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 103.05 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday to 27,796.70. The broader Topix index was up 8.14 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,987.36.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, land transportation and marine transport shares.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 132.59-62 yen compared with 132.58-68 yen in New York and 131.78-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.07...