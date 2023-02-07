BOJ chief Kuroda identified as COVID close contact, working from home

Economy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda started working from home Tuesday after being identified as a close contact of a person who was tested positive for COVID-19, the central bank said.

Kuroda, who found out he was a close contact on Monday, will return to the office on Friday, the BOJ said.

Kuroda attended a parliamentary session on Monday.

Kyodo News

Bank of Japan Kyodo News