BOJ chief Kuroda identified as COVID close contact, working from home
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda started working from home Tuesday after being identified as a close contact of a person who was tested positive for COVID-19, the central bank said.
Kuroda, who found out he was a close contact on Monday, will return to the office on Friday, the BOJ said.
Kuroda attended a parliamentary session on Monday.