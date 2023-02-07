Tokyo stocks rise in morning as weaker yen boosts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, buoyed by buying of exporters including semiconductor-related issues amid the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 60.71 points, or 0.22 percent, from Monday to 27,754.36. The broader Topix index was up 8.82 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,988.04.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, banks and chemical shares.