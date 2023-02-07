Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak ahead of Fed chair speech

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index finished slightly lower Tuesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors grew cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the release of more earnings reports from Japanese firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 8.18 points, or 0.03 percent, from Monday at 27,685.47. The broader Topix index finished 4.18 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 1,983.40.

By industry, decliners were led by iron and steel and real estate issues, while banks and textiles shares were among the best performers.