Basketball: Philippines star Sotto joins B-League’s Dragonflies

Newsfrom Japan

B-League first-division side Hiroshima Dragonflies announced the acquisition Tuesday of Philippines men’s national team center Kai Sotto, one of the biggest stars of the game in the basketball-loving Southeast Asian country.

The 20-year-old, who stands a towering 220 centimeters, recently finished his second season with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League.

Hiroshima, which is currently second in the B-League western conference at 27-9, expects Sotto to arrive as early as mid-February.

“I want to do everything I can so that the Dragonflies, who are aiming to advance to ...