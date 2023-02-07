Football: Ideguchi to move from Celtic to Fukuoka on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is set to return to the J-League top-flight on a season-long loan to his hometown club Avispa Fukuoka, who announced the deal Tuesday. The

Fukuoka-born Ideguchi transferred from Gamba Osaka to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last winter, joining the Glasgow side at the same time as compatriots Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

While Maeda, Hatate and earlier arrival Kyogo Furuhashi have flourished at Celtic Park under former Yokohama F Marinos manager Ange Postecoglou, Ideguchi has been limited to just three league games due to injury, and he has not played so f...