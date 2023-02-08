N. Korea marks 75th anniv. of army’s founding, may stage parade

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea on Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of its army, with the possibility of a military parade featuring intercontinental ballistic missiles being staged in the capital Pyongyang.

Whether leader Kim Jong Un will make a speech on the anniversary of the Korean People’s Army has drawn attention from neighboring countries.

NK News, a website that provides news and analysis on North Korea, reported late last month that thousands of civilians in Pyongyang had been engaged in a practice event for a military parade, based on its analysis of satellite imagery.

