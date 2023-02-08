Japan logs current account surplus of 33.4 billion yen in Dec.
Japan had a current account surplus of 33.4 billion yen ($255 million) in December, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.
Among key components of the current account, the country had a goods trade deficit of 1.23 trillion yen and a services trade deficit of 354.7 billion yen, according to the ministry’s preliminary data.
Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 1.80 trillion yen.