Japan logs current account surplus of 33.4 billion yen in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan had a current account surplus of 33.4 billion yen ($255 million) in December, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Among key components of the current account, the country had a goods trade deficit of 1.23 trillion yen and a services trade deficit of 354.7 billion yen, according to the ministry’s preliminary data.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 1.80 trillion yen.