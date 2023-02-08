Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall St. gains, firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday as gains tracking a positive close overnight on Wall Street were offset by the yen firming against the U.S. dollar amid speculation monetary tightening will be less aggressive in the United States.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 127.19 points, or 0.46 percent, from Tuesday to 27,558.28. The broader Topix index was up 0.81 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,984.21.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal products, and textiles and apparels, while decliners included iron and steel, nonferrous metals, and information and ...