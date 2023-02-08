Tokyo stocks drop in morning on firm yen, weak earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning on the firmness of the yen against the U.S. dollar amid expectations of slower monetary tightening in the United States, as well as sluggish earning by major Japanese firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 142.08 points, or 0.51 percent, from Tuesday to 27,543.39. The broader Topix index was down 0.72 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,982.68.

Decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metals, and retail trade.