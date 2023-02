Main events scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Feb. 9:

-- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to hold talks in Tokyo.

-- Toyota Motor Corp. to release April-December earnings.

-- Osaka High Court to rule at 11:30 a.m. on appeals case over damages suit filed by woman detained for about 20 years and found not guilty in retrial following death of her elementary school-age daughter in 1995 fire in Osaka.