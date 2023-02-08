URGENT: Biden vows to act if U.S. sovereignty threatened by China

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is open to working with China, seeking “competition, not conflict,” but that Washington will take action if its national security is threatened by Beijing.

“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said in his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. “But make no mistake...if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country.”