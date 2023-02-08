Former Tokyo Olympics operations exec arrested over bid rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Prosecutors arrested a former operations executive at the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee Wednesday on suspicion of playing a lead role in bid rigging for contracts related to games test events, a source close to the matter said.

Tokyo prosecutors also plan to build a case against Japanese ad giant Dentsu Inc. on suspicion it violated the antimonopoly law, the source said, in the latest of a series of widening scandals involving the now-dissolved organizing committee and related companies.

The former executive, Yasuo Mori, along with some people seconded from Dentsu and senior Dentsu offic...