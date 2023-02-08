Football: Kamada winner sends Frankfurt to German Cup q’finals

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Daichi Kamada scored the winner midway through the second half as Eintracht Frankfurt reached the quarterfinals of the German Cup football competition with a 4-2 victory over second-division leaders Darmstadt 98 on Tuesday.

Kamada gave his team a 3-2 lead when Randal Kolo Muani headed the ball back for him to fire from just outside the box into the bottom right corner in the 62nd minute at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Kolo Muani then put the match to bed in the 90th minute with his second goal of the third-round encounter.

“I wanted a goal so badly,” said Kamada, who has had...