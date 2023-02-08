Baseball: Former Hawks outfielder Masago to play for China in WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Outfielder Yusuke Masago, who has played in 180 games for Japan’s SoftBank Hawks, will represent China in March’s World Baseball Classic, his current corporate team, Hitachi, announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Masago, a native of Kyoto Prefecture whose father is from China, began his pro career with SoftBank in 2013 after the Hawks made him their fourth-round draft pick in 2012.

“I’ll play the way I usually do, by giving my all,” Masago wrote on Instagram.

Masago batted .219 with three home runs and 16 RBIs between 2017 and 2022 before being released by SoftBank last December and joining Hit...