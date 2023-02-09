Tokyo stocks open down on fears of higher interest rates in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, amid speculation that U.S. interest rates will be kept at an elevated level for longer than many investors had expected.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 171.67 points, or 0.62 percent, from Wednesday to 27,434.79. The broader Topix index was down 7.64 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,976.33.

Decliners were led by electric appliance, electric power and gas, and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 131.39-40 yen compared with 131.40-50 yen in New York and 130....