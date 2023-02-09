Tokyo stocks slide in morning on fears of higher U.S. interest rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as investors became cautious about the outlook of the U.S. economy amid speculation that U.S. interest rates will be kept at an elevated level for longer than expected.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 126.60 points, or 0.46 percent, from Wednesday to 27,479.86. The broader Topix index was down 3.90 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,980.07.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, electric appliance and land transportation issues.