Nikkei ends lower on U.S. economic outlook concern after Fed remarks

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended slightly lower on Thursday as investors became wary over the U.S. economic outlook after a high-ranking Federal Reserve official signaled that the central bank will keep interest rates at high levels for longer than expected.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 22.11 points, or 0.08 percent, from Wednesday at 27,584.35. The broader Topix index finished 1.03 points, or 0.05 percent, higher at 1,985.00.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, rubber product, and land transportation shares.