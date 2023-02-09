Nissan’s net profit sinks 42.9% to 115.04 bil. yen in April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday its net profit sank 42.9 percent from a year before to 115.04 billion yen ($877 million) for the April-December period, affected by soaring costs of raw materials and semiconductor shortages.

The automaker reported 289.70 billion yen in operating profit, up 51.4 percent, while sales increased 21.9 percent to 7.50 trillion yen.

Nissan maintained its earnings forecast for the business year through March. It expects 155 billion yen in net profit, down 28.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit is forecast to climb 45.6 percent to 360 billion yen, with sales ...