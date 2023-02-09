Japan aiming for record number of foreign visitors in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Japan aims to receive a record number of foreign visitors in 2025, a draft of the government’s revised plan showed Thursday, with inbound tourism seeing a steady recovery since the country significantly eased border measures last October.

The tourism plan covering fiscal 2023 to 2025 also aims to increase per person spending to 200,000 yen ($1,500), up around 25 percent from 2019 levels, and see a 10 percent increase in the number of overnight stays in regional areas by foreign visitors.

The ambitious goals come as the government expects a recovery in demand for international air travel and fo...