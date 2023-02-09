Gov’t likely to submit next BOJ chief nominee to parliament Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

The government is considering presenting its nominees for the next governor of the Bank of Japan and its two deputy chiefs next Tuesday, government and ruling coalition sources said Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the person to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda will need strong communication and coordination skills among other qualities required for the next governor.

Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is among the names floated for the governor’s position, along with former deputy chief Hiroshi Nakaso.

Kuroda’s five-year term ends on April 8 while his current deputies Amamiya a...