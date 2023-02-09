Japan’s new H3 rocket to be launched next Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s new H3 rocket will be launched next Wednesday, the space agency said Thursday, after a glitch in its flight system delayed its maiden flight.

The H2A rocket’s successor will lift off from the Tanegashima Space Center on Tanegashima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima between 10:37 a.m. and 10:44 a.m., according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The rocket was supposed to put a land-observing satellite into space next Sunday, but its launch has been affected by multiple delays.