Tennis: Japan to play Israel in Davis Cup World Group I in Sept.

Japan will face Israel in a Davis Cup World Group I tie in September, according to the draw announced Thursday by the International Tennis Federation for the men’s team event.

The tie will take place in Israel on either Sept. 15-16 or Sept. 16-17. The choice of dates is determined by the host nation, the ITF said.

Winning nations from World Group I ties will advance to the 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers, which give them a chance to compete for a place in the finals.

Earlier this month, Japan defeated Poland in a World Group I playoff in Hyogo Prefecture.