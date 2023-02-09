Tennis: Japan to play Israel in Davis Cup World Group I in Sept.
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japan will face Israel in a Davis Cup World Group I tie in September, according to the draw announced Thursday by the International Tennis Federation for the men’s team event.
The tie will take place in Israel on either Sept. 15-16 or Sept. 16-17. The choice of dates is determined by the host nation, the ITF said.
Winning nations from World Group I ties will advance to the 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers, which give them a chance to compete for a place in the finals.
Earlier this month, Japan defeated Poland in a World Group I playoff in Hyogo Prefecture.