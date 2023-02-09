Japan to ease mask guidelines on public transport

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is set to ease mask guidelines on public transport by only recommending they be worn during rush hour and other times of congestion, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The policy shift, made in line with the government’s decision to downgrade COVID-19’s classification on May 8, will also no longer require students to don masks during school activities.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the relevant ministers will make a decision Friday on when the new guidelines for mask-wearing will come into effect, with mid-March tapped as the possible time frame.

While there ...