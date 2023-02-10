Cabinet formally adopts policy of using nuclear reactors beyond 60 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Cabinet formally adopted a policy on Friday that will allow for the operation of nuclear reactors beyond their current 60-year limit alongside the building of new units to replace aging ones as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions while ensuring adequate national energy supply. The government's "green transformation" policy features extensive use of nuclear power and marks a major policy shift for the country, which suffered a devastating nuclear disaster in 2011. The Cabinet decision follows a meeting in late December where the policy was agreed upon. The government also plans to r...