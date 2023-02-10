Tokyo stocks open higher on upbeat tech earnings outlook, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, supported by an upbeat earnings outlook from chip-manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd. and a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 99.94 points, or 0.36 percent, from Thursday to 27,684.29. The broader Topix index was up 0.44 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,985.44.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, insurance, and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 131.51-54 yen compared with 131.48-58 yen in New York and 131.14-16 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursda...