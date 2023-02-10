Main events scheduled for Feb. 13-19

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 13-19:

Feb. 13 (Mon)

-- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., former executive indicted for violating the financial instruments and exchange law in market manipulation scandal.

Feb. 14 (Tues)

-- Preliminary gross domestic product data for October-December period to be released by Cabinet Office.

Feb. 15 (Wed)

-- Number of foreign visitors to Japan in January to be released by Japan National Tourism Organization. Feb. 16 (Thurs)

-- Customs-cleared trade statistics for January to be released by Finance Ministry.

-- Machine...