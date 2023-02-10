Baseball: Darvish signs 6-year, $108 million contract with Padres

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish has signed a six-year extension with the San Diego Padres, the club announced Thursday, taking him through the 2028 season, when he will turn 42.

With the veteran right-hander set to hit free agency after the upcoming season, San Diego opted to lock him up with the deal worth a reported $108 million, according to MLB.com.

A five-time MLB All-Star, Darvish was the Padres’ Opening Day starter last season, going 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 starts. He also went 2-1 in the postseason.

He will join his Samurai Japan teammates in Miyazaki later this month in preparation for the March 7-21 W...