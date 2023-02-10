Tokyo stocks rise in morning on strong chip shares, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, spurred by buying of semiconductor-related shares on hopes for solid demand in the industry and a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 138.57 points, or 0.50 percent, from Thursday to 27,722.92. The broader Topix index was up 7.13 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,992.13.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, insurance, and electric appliance issues.