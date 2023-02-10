New Bank of Japan chief nominee to be presented to parliament Tues.

Politics Economy

Japan’s major political parties agreed Friday that the government’s nominee for the next Bank of Japan governor will be presented to parliament on Tuesday to ensure a swift transition from incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as his five-year term comes to an end.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will select a candidate to succeed Kuroda as financial markets become increasingly focused on whether the central bank will dial back monetary easing under a new leader. The government plans to submit its nominees for two deputy governors at the same time.

Kuroda’s term ends on April 8 while his current deputies, Ma...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News