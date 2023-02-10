FEATURE: Son reviving legendary mountain trail to fulfill father’s dying wish

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Ito, who runs a mountain villa in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, has been toiling to restore a legendary hiking trail celebrated for providing access to “hellish” landscapes that are on many adventure seekers’ dream lists.

The Ito Shindo trail is dubbed “the last frontier of the Northern Alps” and links Toyama and Nagano prefectures. Committing to fulfill the dying wish of his late father Shoichi Ito, after whom the trail is named, Kei, 45, has tried to re-establish the path on which “people can experience nature directly.”

Roughly 10 kilometers long, the Ito Shindo connects Yumata hot ...