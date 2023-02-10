Tokyo stocks end higher on chip shares, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, bolstered by buying of semiconductor-related shares on hopes for stronger demand as well as a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 86.63 points, or 0.31 percent, from Thursday at 27,670.98. The broader Topix index finished 1.96 points, or 0.10 percent, higher at 1,986.96.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, insurance, and electric appliance issues.