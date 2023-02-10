Baseball: Ohtani, Trout among 8 MVPs to play in WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Shohei Ohtani, the United States' Mike Trout and Venezuela's Jose Altuve are among eight Major League Baseball MVPs on rosters for the March 8-21 World Baseball Classic. A record-high 67 MLB All-Stars are on the rosters announced Thursday for the tournament's fifth edition. Of the other five MVPs, Paul Goldschmidt, Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts will play for defending champion the United States, Miguel Cabrera for Venezuela and Freddie Freeman for Canada. Among Japan's opponents in Pool B in Tokyo, San Diego Padres shortstop Kim Ha Seong, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edm...