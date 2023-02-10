URGENT: Ex-BOJ Policy Board member Kazuo Ueda eyed as next governor: source
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to tap former Bank of Japan Policy Board member Kazuo Ueda as the central bank’s next governor, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.
For new deputy governors, former Financial Services Agency chief Ryozo Himino and BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida are being eyed, according to the source.