URGENT: Yen briefly surges to 130 level vs. dollar after BOJ chief report

Newsfrom Japan

The yen briefly rose to the 130 level against the U.S. dollar from the mid-131 level on Friday on reports that former Bank of Japan Policy Board member Kazuo Ueda has been eyed as the central bank’s new chief.

The reports by Kyodo News and other media came after earlier speculation that BOJ deputy chief Masayoshi Amamiya, who has been instrumental in designing the bank’s bold monetary easing program under incumbent Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, would take over the top position in April.