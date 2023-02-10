1st direct flight between Japan and Israel to begin in March

Direct flights between Narita airport near Tokyo and Tel Aviv in Israel will begin operations from March 2, the first time non-stop flights will be available between the two countries, the Japanese airport operator said Friday. The flights, operated by El Al Israel Airlines Ltd., will be available twice a week, Narita International Airport Corp. based in Chiba Prefecture said in a press release. The flag carrier of Israel initially planned to launch the new route from March 2020, but the schedule was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japanese companies are expanding their businesses in...
