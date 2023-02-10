PROFILE: Prospective Bank of Japan chief Ueda an academic, ex-policymaker

Newsfrom Japan

Former Bank of Japan Policy Board member Kazuo Ueda, who is being eyed as the central bank's next governor, hails from academia and is known as one of Japan's leading monetary policy experts. A native of Shizuoka Prefecture, the 71-year-old served as a BOJ Policy Board member between 1998 and 2005 after teaching at the University of Tokyo. He has been a professor at Kyoritsu Women's University in Tokyo since April 2017. Ueda obtained a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Tokyo and a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.