S. Korea to resume short-term visa issuance to Chinese citizens

South Korea said Friday it will resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from China as COVID-19 infections in the neighboring country have subsided, with the restrictions lifted from Saturday, earlier than the original end date of late February.

China welcomed the lifting of the measure introduced on Jan. 2, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning saying at a press conference Friday that Beijing will “actively consider” removing restrictions on its short-term visa issuance to South Korean citizens that were imposed as a retaliatory step.

South Korea, Japan and several other countries h...