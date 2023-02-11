Football: Former Japan boss Zaccheroni in hospital after hitting head

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan men's football team manager Alberto Zaccheroni has been taken to an intensive care unit after falling and hitting his head at his home in Italy, local media reported Friday. The 69-year-old Italian managed several clubs in his home country, including AC Milan, Inter, Lazio and Juventus, before his appointment as Japan boss in 2010. Japan stunned Argentina 1-0 in their first game under Zaccheroni and also achieved other impressive results in friendlies against strong opponents such as France and the Netherlands. He led Japan to their most recent Asian Cup title in 2011 in Qatar and...