FOCUS: Japan PM's pick for new BOJ chief a calculated surprise

The choice of former Bank of Japan board member Kazuo Ueda for the next central bank governor is a well-calibrated decision by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at one of the biggest make-or-break moments of his time in office. Kishida has been caught in a bind between financial markets anticipating a pivot by the BOJ to a tighter monetary policy and some quarters of ruling party lawmakers who are urging him -- directly or indirectly -- to stick with the "Abenomics" economy-boosting program that has become synonymous with monetary easing. The news on Friday that Ueda, 71, will likely be nominated a...
